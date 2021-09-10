 Skip to main content

Lakeland Industries Stock Plummets After Q2 Miss
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 1:59pm   Comments
  • Lakeland Industries Inc (NASDAQ: LAKEreported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 21.5% year-on-year, to $27.50 million, missing the analyst consensus of $33.28 million.
  • The gross profit declined 26.6% Y/Y to $12.7 million, with the margin contracting 320 basis points to 46.3%.
  • The operating margin was 14.2%, and operating income for the quarter declined 60.2% to $3.9 million.
  • Lakeland Industries held $59.8 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million fell 55.2% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $0.31 missed the consensus of $0.42.
  • "Fiscal 2022 second-quarter sales of $27.5 million were negatively affected by larger than anticipated freight issues that culminated in excess inventory within distribution channels in our largest global market, the U.S," said CEO Charles D. Roberson.
  • Price Action: LAKE shares are trading lower by 13.77% at $20.61 on the last check Friday.

