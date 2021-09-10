 Skip to main content

UP Fintech Clocks 99% Growth In Q2 Revenue
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 8:36am   Comments
  • Online brokerage firm UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGRreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 98.7% year-on-year to $60.2 million, missing the estimate of $89.97 million.
  • Segments: Commissions were $30.9 million, up 63.7% Y/Y. Financing service fees were $2.2 million, up 31.6% Y/Y.
  • Interest income was $16.8 million, up 134.9% Y/Y. Other revenues were $10.2 million, up 301.5% Y/Y.
  • Drivers: The total account balance rose 188.9% Y/Y to $23.9 billion. The total number of customers with deposits increased by 215.2%.
  • Total margin financing and securities lending balance increased 187.7% Y/Y to $3.5 billion.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per ADS of $(0.03) missed the estimate of $0.09.
  • UP Fintech held $313.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • UP Fintech added 153,100 funded accounts in Q2, up 353.5% Y/Y and 30.4% Q/Q.
  • Also SeeWhy Are Alibaba, Baidu, NetEase And Other Chinese Tech Shares Trading Lower Today?
  • Price Action: TIGR shares traded higher by 5.08% at $14.06 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

