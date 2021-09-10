 Skip to main content

Zumiez Clocks 7.3% Revenue Growth In Q2
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 6:49am   Comments
  • Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.3% year-on-year and 17.6% against Q2 FY19, to $268.7 million.
  • Gross profit for the quarter rose 15.5% Y/Y to $104.9 million, with the margin expanding 280 basis points to 39.1%.
  • The operating margin was 11.9%, and operating income for the quarter fell 3.5% to $31.9 million.
  • Zumiez held $412 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $52.1 million.
  • EPS of $0.94 fell 6.9% Y/Y.
  • Zumiez's total third quarter-to-date total sales for the 37 days ending September 6, 2021, increased 23.2% Y/Y. Total comparable sales for the 37-day period were up 10.5%.
  • Zumiez noted operating conditions remain volatile.
  • Price Action: ZUMZ shares closed higher by 3.26% at $39.60 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

