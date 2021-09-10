Zumiez Clocks 7.3% Revenue Growth In Q2
- Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.3% year-on-year and 17.6% against Q2 FY19, to $268.7 million.
- Gross profit for the quarter rose 15.5% Y/Y to $104.9 million, with the margin expanding 280 basis points to 39.1%.
- The operating margin was 11.9%, and operating income for the quarter fell 3.5% to $31.9 million.
- Zumiez held $412 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $52.1 million.
- EPS of $0.94 fell 6.9% Y/Y.
- Zumiez's total third quarter-to-date total sales for the 37 days ending September 6, 2021, increased 23.2% Y/Y. Total comparable sales for the 37-day period were up 10.5%.
- Zumiez noted operating conditions remain volatile.
- Price Action: ZUMZ shares closed higher by 3.26% at $39.60 on Thursday.
