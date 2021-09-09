Hovnanian Enterprises Shares Gain On Raised FY21 Outlook
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) reported third-quarter sales growth of 10% year-over-year to $690.68 million.
- Homebuilding gross margin after the cost of sales interest expense and land charges increased 560 bps to 19.2%.
- SG&A was $60.3 million, or 8.7% of total revenues, for the quarter compared with $59.9 million, or 9.5% a year ago.
- EPS improved to $6.72 from $2.16 in 3Q20.
- Consolidated contracts per community decreased 38.9% to 11.6 contracts per community. The contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 16% versus 18% a year ago.
- Consolidated deliveries decreased 3.5% to 1,498 homes for the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased ~59% Y/Y to $103.08 million, and margin expanded by 460 bps to 14.9%.
- Consolidated Backlog increased by ~42% Y/Y to $1.75 billion. Total controlled consolidated lots increased 20.4% to 31,002.
- Q4 Outlook: Hovnanian expects total revenues of $830 million - $880 million and adjusted EBITDA of $100 million - $115 million.
- FY21 outlook: Hovnanian expects total revenues of $2.80 billion - $2.85 billion (prior outlook $2.65 billion - $2.80 billion) and adjusted EBITDA of $345 million - $360 million (prior $310 million - $350 million).
- Price Action: HOV shares traded higher by 8.40% at $101.71 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas