 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hovnanian Enterprises Shares Gain On Raised FY21 Outlook
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 11:57am   Comments
Share:
Hovnanian Enterprises Shares Gain On Raised FY21 Outlook
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOVreported third-quarter sales growth of 10% year-over-year to $690.68 million.
  • Homebuilding gross margin after the cost of sales interest expense and land charges increased 560 bps to 19.2%.
  • SG&A was $60.3 million, or 8.7% of total revenues, for the quarter compared with $59.9 million, or 9.5% a year ago.
  • EPS improved to $6.72 from $2.16 in 3Q20.
  • Consolidated contracts per community decreased 38.9% to 11.6 contracts per community. The contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 16% versus 18% a year ago.
  • Consolidated deliveries decreased 3.5% to 1,498 homes for the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased ~59% Y/Y to $103.08 million, and margin expanded by 460 bps to 14.9%.
  • Consolidated Backlog increased by ~42% Y/Y to $1.75 billion. Total controlled consolidated lots increased 20.4% to 31,002.
  • Q4 Outlook: Hovnanian expects total revenues of $830 million - $880 million and adjusted EBITDA of $100 million - $115 million.
  • FY21 outlook: Hovnanian expects total revenues of $2.80 billion - $2.85 billion (prior outlook $2.65 billion - $2.80 billion) and adjusted EBITDA of $345 million - $360 million (prior $310 million - $350 million).
  • Price Action: HOV shares traded higher by 8.40% at $101.71 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOV)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Fed Speakers
5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2021
A Look Into Hovnanian Enterprises Debt
A Look Into Hovnanian Enterprises Price Over Earnings
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com