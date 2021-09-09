 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lovesac Shares Jump On Q2 Beat, Margin Expansion
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Share:
Lovesac Shares Jump On Q2 Beat, Margin Expansion
  • Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVEreported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 65.4% year-on-year, to $102.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $90.97 million. Comparable Sales increased 39.5%.
  • The gross profit rose 90% Y/Y to $59 million, with the margin expanding 749 basis points to 57.6%.
  • The operating expenses climbed 55.9% Y/Y to $50 million. The operating margin was 8.8%, and operating income for the quarter was $9 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million increased 467.5% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $0.52 versus $(0.08) last year, topped the consensus of $(0.08).
  • Lovesac held $68.5 million in cash and equivalents as of August 1, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for Q2 totaled $10.4 million.
  • "The third quarter is off to a strong start and as we look to the second half of the year, we are confident in our ability to execute on our key strategic growth priorities and navigate the tight supply chain environment," said CEO Shawn Nelson.
  • Price Action: LOVE shares are trading higher by 16.73% at $58.90 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LOVE)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2021
A Look Into Lovesac's Price Over Earnings
Lovesac Collaborates With Fashion Designer Jeremy Scott
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com