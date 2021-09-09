 Skip to main content

JJill Reports Q2 Results, Dodges Outlook, Expects Supply Chain Disruption
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 9:45am   Comments
  • JJill Inc (NYSE: JILL) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 71.9% year-on-year, to $159.24 million. Q2 2020 sales were negatively impacted by the closure of stores for approximately half the quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Direct to consumer net sales grew 11.3% Y/Y and represented 46.4% of total net sales.
  • Gross profit grew 98.8% Y/Y to $109.4 million, and the gross margin expanded 930 basis points to 68.7%.
  • The operating margin was 14.8%, and operating income for the quarter was $23.5 million against a loss in Q2 FY20.
  • JJill held $18.1 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $32.7 million.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.93 versus $(1.58) last year.
  • JJill plans to close about 20 stores in FY21 and expects total capital spend to be $8.0 million.
  • The company anticipates increased headwinds from supply chain disruption and didn't provide financial guidance at this time.
  • Price Action: JILL shares are trading lower by 1.14% at $19.05 on the last check Thursday.

