 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Charles & Colvard Q4 Sales Tops Consensus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 6:22am   Comments
Share:
Charles & Colvard Q4 Sales Tops Consensus
  • Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ: CTHRreported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 119.5% year-on-year, to $9.73 million, beating the analyst consensus of $8.40 million.
  • Sales from online channels increased 86% Y/Y, and traditional channels jumped 189%.
  • Operating expenses increased 16% Y/Y to $3.3 million.
  • The operating margin was 11.04%, and operating income for the quarter was $1.1 million.
  • The company held $21.4 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Cash provided by operating activities totaled $6.5 million.
  • EPS of $0.27 versus $(0.04) last year.
  • Price Action: CTHR shares closed higher by 7.31% at $3.23 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTHR)

Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2021
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Charles & Colvard
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Charles & Colvard
Charles & Colvard Enters $5M Credit Facility With JPMorgan Chase Bank
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com