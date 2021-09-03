Charles & Colvard Q4 Sales Tops Consensus
- Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ: CTHR) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 119.5% year-on-year, to $9.73 million, beating the analyst consensus of $8.40 million.
- Sales from online channels increased 86% Y/Y, and traditional channels jumped 189%.
- Operating expenses increased 16% Y/Y to $3.3 million.
- The operating margin was 11.04%, and operating income for the quarter was $1.1 million.
- The company held $21.4 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Cash provided by operating activities totaled $6.5 million.
- EPS of $0.27 versus $(0.04) last year.
- Price Action: CTHR shares closed higher by 7.31% at $3.23 on Thursday.
