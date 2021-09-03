 Skip to main content

Tilly's Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 6:04am   Comments
  • Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYSreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 48.7% year-on-year, to $201.95 million, beating the analyst consensus of $187.97 million.
  • Sales from physical stores increased 96.3% Y/Y, representing 81.5% of total net sales.
  • Comparable sales rose 18.3%.
  • Gross profit climbed 79.1% Y/Y to $74.7 million with a gross margin of 37%, a 630 basis points expansion Y/Y.
  • The operating margin was 13.1%, and operating income for the quarter rose 242.8% to $26.4 million.
  • The company held $81.9 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Cash provided by operating activities totaled $37.4 million.
  • EPS of $0.66 beat the analyst consensus of $0.43.
  • Outlook: Tilly’s sees Q3 sales of $187 million - $193 million versus the consensus $170.04 million.
  • The company expects Q3 EPS of $0.30 - $0.34 versus the consensus of $0.23.
  • Price Action: TLYS shares closed lower by 0.38% at $15.74 on the last check Thursday.

