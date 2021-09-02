Why Smith & Wesson Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SWBI) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced worse-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenue results.

Smith & Wesson reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.26 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $274.6 million, which came in below the estimate of $278.59 million.

"We believe we are well positioned for the ever-changing market conditions in our industry, to maintain our leadership position in the industry, and continue delivering impressive profitability in any environment," said Mark Smith, president and CEO of Smith & Wesson.

Smith & Wesson Brands is a U.S.-based firearm company that manufactures handguns, long guns, sporting rifles, shooting gear and suppressor products.

SWBI Price Action: Smith & Wesson Brands has traded as high as $39.60 and as low as $14.50 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 12.10% at $21.88 at time of publication.

