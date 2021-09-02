 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Smith & Wesson Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 02, 2021 3:03pm   Comments
Share:
Why Smith & Wesson Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SWBI) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced worse-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenue results. 

Smith & Wesson reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.26 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $274.6 million, which came in below the estimate of $278.59 million.

"We believe we are well positioned for the ever-changing market conditions in our industry, to maintain our leadership position in the industry, and  continue delivering impressive profitability in any environment," said Mark Smith, president and CEO of Smith & Wesson.

Smith & Wesson Brands is a U.S.-based firearm company that manufactures handguns, long guns, sporting rifles, shooting gear and suppressor products.

SWBI Price Action: Smith & Wesson Brands has traded as high as $39.60 and as low as $14.50 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 12.10% at $21.88 at time of publication.

Photo: tung256 from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SWBI)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 1, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 3
Return on Capital Employed Overview: Smith & Wesson Brands
Analyzing Smith & Wesson Brands's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mark Smith why it's movingEarnings News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com