Barnes & Noble Education Shares Rally As Q1 Sales Tops Consensus
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18% year-on-year, to $240.79 million, beating the analyst consensus of $225.60 million.
- Retail segment gross comparable store sales increased 49.8%, and retail sales rose 32.6%. Wholesale sales decreased 44.6%.
- Gross profit rose 94.5% Y/Y to $60 million with a margin of 24.9%.
- The operating loss narrowed to $(41.4) million.
- Barnes & Noble Education held $7.6 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(24.5) million versus $(38.0) million last year.
- EPS was $(0.86) versus $(0.96) last year.
- Outlook: Barnes & Noble Education expects to generate positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA in the current fiscal year.
- The company expects non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to approach annual pre-COVID levels in FY23.
- Price Action: BNED shares traded higher by 12.29% at $9.28 on the last check Thursday.
