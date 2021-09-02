 Skip to main content

G-III Apparel Q2 Sales Top Estimates, Lifts FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
  • G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIIIreported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 62.5% year-on-year, to $483.08 million, beating the analyst consensus of $468.85 million.
  • The gross profit increased 43.2% Y/Y to $192.8 million with a profit margin of 39.9%.
  • The operating margin was 8.1%, and operating income for the quarter was $38.9 million.
  • The company held $509.9 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • EPS was $0.39 versus $(0.31) last year.
  • Outlook: G-III raised FY22 sales guidance to $2.7 billion (prior $2.57 billion) versus the consensus of $2.57 billion.
  • The company raised FY22 EPS view to $3.10 - $3.20 (prior $2.60 - $2.70) versus the consensus of $2.68.
  • For Q3, G-III expects net sales of $1.00 billion, above the consensus of $972.45 million. Q3 EPS of $1.65 - $1.75, above the consensus of $1.64.
  • Price Action: GIII shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $32.64 on the last check Thursday.

