 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Duluth Holdings Q2 Sales Beats Estimates; Raises FY21 Guidance
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 3:09pm   Comments
Share:
Duluth Holdings Q2 Sales Beats Estimates; Raises FY21 Guidance
  • Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTHreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 8.6% year-on-year, to $149.13 million, beating the analyst consensus of $142.83 million.
  • Gross profit rose 12.4% Y/Y to $81.4 million, and the margin improved 180 basis points Y/Y to 54.6%.
  • The operating margin was 8.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 33.6% to $13.1 million.
  • The company held $18.9 million in cash and equivalents as of August 1, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $21.6 million increased 29% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $0.27 increased 50% Y/Y.
  • Outlook: Duluth raised the FY21 sales outlook to $700 million - $715 million (prior $695 million - $710 million) versus the consensus of $708.37 million.
  • The company raised the FY21 EPS forecast to $0.71 - $0.76 (prior $0.66 - $0.72) versus the consensus of $0.71.
  • Price Action: DLTH shares are trading lower by 2.40% at $15.48 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLTH)

Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Duluth Holdings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com