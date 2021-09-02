 Skip to main content

American Eagle Outfitters Shares Slump On Lacklustre Q2 Performance
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 2:45pm   Comments
  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEOreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 35% year-on-year, to $1.194 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $1.227 billion.
  • Net revenue from Aerie increased 34% Y/Y, and American Eagle rose 35%.
  • Consolidated store revenue increased 73%, and digital revenue decreased 5% versus last year. Compared to the pre-pandemic Q2 2019 base, store revenue increased 4%, and digital revenue increased 66%.
  • Gross profit increased 89.4% Y/Y to $502 million and the gross margin expanded 1210 basis points Y/Y to 42.1%.
  • The operating margin was 14.1%, and operating income for the quarter was $168 million.
  • The company held $824 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Total consolidated ending Inventory at cost increased 20% to $504 million compared to a 21% decline last year.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.60 beat the analyst consensus of $0.53.
  • Price Action: AEO shares are trading lower by 9.25% at $27.28 on the last check Thursday.

