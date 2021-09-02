 Skip to main content

Mastercraft Boat Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
  • Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MCFTreported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 204.3% year-on-year, to $155.5 million, beating the analyst consensus of $142.31 million.
  • Gross profit jumped 402.8 % Y/Y to $37.2 million and the gross margin expanded by 940 basis points Y/Y to 23.9%.
  • The operating margin was 14.8%, and operating income for the quarter was $23.04 million.
  • The company held $39.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $27 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 1550 basis points to 17.3%, primarily due to higher sales volume.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.98 beat the analyst consensus of $0.78.
  • Outlook: For Q1 FY22, Mastercraft Boat expects consolidated net sales growth in the mid-30% range and Adjusted EPS growth up in the low-20% range year-over-year.
  • For FY22, consolidated net sales growth and Adjusted EPS growth in the high-teens percent range year-over-year.
  • Price Action: MCFT shares are trading lower by 1.94% at $25.84 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

