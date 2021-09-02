Mastercraft Boat Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
- Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 204.3% year-on-year, to $155.5 million, beating the analyst consensus of $142.31 million.
- Gross profit jumped 402.8 % Y/Y to $37.2 million and the gross margin expanded by 940 basis points Y/Y to 23.9%.
- The operating margin was 14.8%, and operating income for the quarter was $23.04 million.
- The company held $39.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $27 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 1550 basis points to 17.3%, primarily due to higher sales volume.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.98 beat the analyst consensus of $0.78.
- Outlook: For Q1 FY22, Mastercraft Boat expects consolidated net sales growth in the mid-30% range and Adjusted EPS growth up in the low-20% range year-over-year.
- For FY22, consolidated net sales growth and Adjusted EPS growth in the high-teens percent range year-over-year.
- Price Action: MCFT shares are trading lower by 1.94% at $25.84 on the last check Thursday.
