 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Land's End Stock Slides On Gross Margin Pressure Alert
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 11:23am   Comments
Share:
Land's End Stock Slides On Gross Margin Pressure Alert
  • Lands' End Inc (NASDAQ: LEreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 23.1% year-on-year, to $384.10 million, beating the analyst consensus of $382.93 million.
  • Global eCommerce increased 7.7% Y/Y, and Outfitters rose 75.4%.
  • Gross profit rose 31.3% Y/Y to $177.8 million, and gross margin expanded 290 basis points Y/Y to 46.3%.
  • The operating margin was 8.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 180% to $31.3 million.
  • The company held $41.3 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $30.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $41.4 million increased 73% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $0.48 beat the analyst consensus of $0.41.
  • Outlook: Lands' End sees Q3 sales of $390 million - $405 million versus the consensus of $393.5 million.
  • The company expects Q3 EPS of $0.19 - $0.27, above the consensus of $0.17.
  • Lands' End expects FY21 sales outlook unchanged at the recently raised view of $1.67 billion - $1.71 billion versus the consensus of $1.69 billion.
  • The company expects FY21 EPS of $1.35 - $1.51 (prior $1.27 - $1.47) versus the consensus of $1.39.
  • Lands' End expects gross margin trends to moderate in the back half of fiscal 2021 due to the significant industry-wide challenges in the supply chain.
  • Price Action: LE shares are trading lower by 7.73% at $31.59 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LE)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2021
Monday's Market Minute: Earnings, Crude, And More To Watch
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com