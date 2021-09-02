Investors Cheer Patterson Companies' FY22 Guidance Update
- Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ: PDCO) reported Q1 FY22 sales of $1.61 billion, +29.6% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $1.44 billion.
- "Our fiscal first-quarter results reflect the continued momentum we are building across our Dental and Animal Health businesses and Patterson's position of strength in the market," said Mark Walchirk, President and CEO.
- Dental segment sales increased 41% y/Y to $606.9 million compared to $430.3 million in the first quarter of last year. Internal sales growth was driven by solid performance across consumables, equipment, and value-added services.
- Animal Health segment sales increased 23.5% to $1 billion driven by solid performance in companion animals and faster than expected recovery in production animal segments.
- The gross margin declined to 17.2% from 20.4% a year ago. Adjusted operating margin compressed slightly to 3.6% from 3.8% a year ago.
- Patterson Co reported an adjusted EPS of $0.43, surpassing the consensus of $0.37.
- Guidance: Patterson Companies updated its fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.95 - $2.05, compared to prior guidance of $1.90 - $2.05 and the consensus of $1.96.
- Price Action: PDCO shares are up 6.14% at $31.96 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
