 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Investors Cheer Patterson Companies' FY22 Guidance Update
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 11:53am   Comments
Share:
Investors Cheer Patterson Companies' FY22 Guidance Update
  • Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ: PDCOreported Q1 FY22 sales of $1.61 billion, +29.6% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $1.44 billion.
  • "Our fiscal first-quarter results reflect the continued momentum we are building across our Dental and Animal Health businesses and Patterson's position of strength in the market," said Mark Walchirk, President and CEO.
  • Dental segment sales increased 41% y/Y to $606.9 million compared to $430.3 million in the first quarter of last year. Internal sales growth was driven by solid performance across consumables, equipment, and value-added services. 
  • Animal Health segment sales increased 23.5% to $1 billion driven by solid performance in companion animals and faster than expected recovery in production animal segments. 
  • The gross margin declined to 17.2% from 20.4% a year ago. Adjusted operating margin compressed slightly to 3.6% from 3.8% a year ago.
  • Patterson Co reported an adjusted EPS of $0.43, surpassing the consensus of $0.37.
  • Guidance: Patterson Companies updated its fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.95 - $2.05, compared to prior guidance of $1.90 - $2.05 and the consensus of $1.96.
  • Price Action: PDCO shares are up 6.14% at $31.96 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PDCO)

Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2021
Patterson Companies Insights: Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com