 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Navios Maritime Holdings Clocks 48% Revenue Growth In Q2
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Share:
Navios Maritime Holdings Clocks 48% Revenue Growth In Q2
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMreported second-quarter revenue growth of 47.9% year-over-year to $143.6 million.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $2.21 from $(2.04) in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $1.59.
  • Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) for the quarter was $21,572 per day, compared to $7,827 per day in Q2 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved 216% to $85.94 million, and margin expanded by 3,185 bps to 59.8%.
  • Cash used in operating activities year-to-date was $1.36 million, compared to cash generated $5.53 million a year ago. 
  • Navios Maritime Holdings controls a fleet of 38 vessels totaling 4.1 million dwt. It has currently chartered out 80.5% of available days for the remaining six months of 2021; 50% chartered-out on fixed-rate and 30.5% are chartered-out on an index.
  • The average contracted daily charter-in rate for the long-term charter-in vessels for the remaining six months of 2021 is $16,441 per day.
  • Year to date, Navios Maritime Holdings repaid ~$251.4 million of outstanding debt.
  • Navios Maritime Partners L.P (NYSE: NMM) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp (NYSE: NNA) recently announced a merger agreement. After completing the merger, Navios Maritime Holdings expects to have a 10.3% ownership interest in Navios Partners.
  • Price Action: NM shares are trading lower by 3.52% at $5.76 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NM + NMM)

Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2021
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Navios Maritime Acquisition Stock Skyrockets On Merger With Navios Maritime Partners
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Battle Of The Shipping Booms: Containers '21 Vs Dry Bulk '07-'08
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com