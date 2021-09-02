Hormel Foods Shares Slide After Mixed Q3 Results
- Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 20.2% year-on-year, to $2.86 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.65 billion. Organic net sales improved 14%.
- Net sales improved 25% compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels.
- The U.S. retail sales rose 9% Y/Y, U.S. Foodservice increased 45%, U.S. Deli climbed 12%, and International sales gained 36%.
- The gross profit rose 0.2% Y/Y to $423.35 million with a gross margin of 14.8%.
- The operating margin was 7.2%, and operating income for the quarter fell 17% to $207.5 million.
- The company held $291.4 million in cash and equivalents as of July 25, 2021.
- Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $76.5 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.39 missed the analyst consensus of $0.40.
- "We saw significant inflationary pressure in almost all areas of our business, including raw materials, packaging, freight, labor and many other inputs during the quarter," said chairman, president, and CEO Jim Snee.
- Outlook: Hormel currently sees FY21 EPS of $1.65 - $1.69 versus the consensus of $1.71.
- The company expects FY21 sales of $11 billion - $11.2 billion versus the consensus of $10.89 billion.
- The company's full-year guidance reflects the full impact of the acquisition of the Planters snack nuts business.
- Price Action: HRL shares are trading lower by 3.77% at $43.95 on the last check Thursday.
