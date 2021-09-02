 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BRP Stock Gains On Raised FY22 EPS Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:
BRP Stock Gains On Raised FY22 EPS Outlook
  • BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOOreported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 54.4% year-on-year, to C$1.9 billion.
  • Revenues from Year-Round Products increased 53.8% Y/Y, Seasonal Products rose 78%, and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines gained 18.9%.
  • The gross profit rose 129.5% Y/Y to C$570.1 million, with the margin expanding 980 basis points to 29.9%.
  • Operating expenses increased 22.7% Y/Y to C$231.7 million.
  • Normalized EBITDA of C$415 million increased 93.7% Y/Y.
  • Normalized EPS of C$2.89 increased 154% Y/Y.
  • "These excellent results are fueled by continued strong demand, market share gains, traction with new entrants as well as our teams' ability to manage through a challenging supply chain environment," said CEO José Boisjoli.
  • Outlook: BRP raised FY22 Normalized EPS guidance to C$8.25 - C$9.75 (prior C$7.75 - C$8.50).
  • BRP expects total company revenues to rise 27% - 35% (prior 28% - 33%).
  • Price Action: DOOO shares traded higher by 7.95% at $90.87 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DOOO)

Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com