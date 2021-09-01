 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Campbell Soup Beats On Q4; Plans $500M Strategic Share Repurchase
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 8:52am   Comments
Share:
Campbell Soup Beats On Q4; Plans $500M Strategic Share Repurchase
  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPBreported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 11.2% year-on-year, to $1.87 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.81 billion. Organic net sales decreased by 4%.
  • Meals and Beverages sales fell 16% Y/Y, and Snacks sales declined 6%.
  • The gross margin contracted 410 basis points Y/Y to 31.3%.
  • Total costs and expenses fell 24.7% Y/Y to $1.5 billion.
  • Campbell Soup held $69 million in cash and equivalents as of August 1, 2021, versus $859 million as of August 2, 2020.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.03 billion for the whole year.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.55 beat the analyst consensus of $0.47.
  • Campbell's Board approved a $500 million strategic share repurchase program, replacing the suspended $1.5 billion program.
  • Outlook: Campbell Soup sees FY22 EPS of $2.75 - $2.85 versus the consensus of $2.87.
  • The company expects FY22 sales to decrease by 0-2%.
  • The company expects Q1 to be the most challenging versus elevated sales last year and first-half margins to continue to be impacted by transitional headwinds.
  • Price Action: CPB shares are trading higher by 1.70% at $42.44 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CPB)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of ADP, Manufacturing Data
5 Stocks To Watch For September 1, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For September 1, 2021
Incoming: Will The Slew Of Jobs Data This Week Sweat Or Soothe The Market's Tapering Anxieties?
Campbell Soup's Debt Overview
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Campbell Soup
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com