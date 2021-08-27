 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Investors Wary Of Peloton After Fitness Equipment Maker Cuts Bike Prices, Issues Gloomy Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 8:29am   Comments
Share:
Investors Wary Of Peloton After Fitness Equipment Maker Cuts Bike Prices, Issues Gloomy Outlook
  • Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTONshares slide premarket after the company posted weak Q4 earnings after the closing bell on Thursday. It reported EPS of $(1.05), missing the consensus estimate of $(0.45).
  • Shares fell by as much as 15% after the closing bell as markets digested lower guidance and a cut in bike prices. 
  • The company slashed the price of its original stationary bike by 20% as people slowly opt for a gym workout. The lowest-cost Peloton Bike will sell for $1,495, down from $1,895. The higher-priced Bike+ will be sold at $2,495.
  • Peloton warned of heightened commodity costs and freight prices looming over the days ahead. It also warned that the upcoming 10-K would show identified material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting related to identification and valuation of inventory,
  • The company expects Q1 FY22 sales of about $800 million, much below the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. It sees 15% FY22 sales to occur in Q1, down from 19% it saw during Q1 FY21.
  • Peloton said the U.S. Department of Justice and Homeland Security had subpoenaed the company over reported treadmill injuries. In May, Peloton issued a widespread recall for its treadmill machines, the Tread, and the Tread+, after one child was killed in an accident and dozens of other users reported injuries.
  • Peloton shares have fallen about 25% year to date.
  • Analyst Reaction: Credit Suisse has maintained the Outperform rating on Peloton but lowered the price target to $148. Needham has maintained the Buy rating but lowered the price target to $130.
  • Price Action: PTON shares are trading lower by 6.29% at $106.91 in premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Andrew "Donovan" Valdivia on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
GameStop, AMC, Peloton, AST SpaceMobile, Palantir, BlackBerry And More — Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Waiting For Powell: Chances Of Detail On Taper Seen Less Likely Ahead Of Speech
Thursday's Market Minute: To Taper Or Not To Taper; That Is The Question!
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com