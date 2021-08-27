 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 4:39am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares rose 1.4% to $55.00 in after-hours trading.
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter and boosted its FY21 profit guidance. However, the company’s sales missed expectations. HP shares fell 1.6% to $28.65 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $1.42 per share on revenue of $320.89 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the market open. Hibbett shares gained 3.1% to $102.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company also said it expects Q3 year-over-year sales growth up in the mid to high teen digit range. Dell shares declined 1.6% to $99.89 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY21 earnings forecast. Gap shares surged 7% to $28.20 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DELL + BIG)

Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2021
Recap: Dell Technologies Q2 Earnings
PC Market Q2 Scorecard: What Companies Are The Top 5 In The US?
Waiting For Powell: Chances Of Detail On Taper Seen Less Likely Ahead Of Speech
Thursday's Market Minute: To Taper Or Not To Taper; That Is The Question!
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Jackson Hole Event In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com