RumbleON Prices Public Offering Of Class B Common Stock
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
  • E-commerce platform for pre-owned recreation vehicles RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering.
  • The company is offering about 4.39 million shares of Class B Common Stock at $33.00 per share.
  • RumbleON has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.659 million shares.
  • The offering is expected to close on August 31, 2021.
  • RumbleON held $28.02 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: RMBL shares are trading higher by 5.25% at $35.47 on the last check Thursday.

