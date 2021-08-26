RumbleON Prices Public Offering Of Class B Common Stock
- E-commerce platform for pre-owned recreation vehicles RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering.
- The company is offering about 4.39 million shares of Class B Common Stock at $33.00 per share.
- RumbleON has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.659 million shares.
- The offering is expected to close on August 31, 2021.
- RumbleON held $28.02 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: RMBL shares are trading higher by 5.25% at $35.47 on the last check Thursday.
