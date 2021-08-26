 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Plunges After Q2 Sales Miss
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Plunges After Q2 Sales Miss
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANFreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 24% year-on-year and 3% from Q2 FY19, to $864.85 million, missing the analyst consensus of $869.32 million.
  • Hollister brand sales increased 20% Y/Y, and that of Abercrombie rose 30%.
  • Sales in the U.S. climbed 31% Y/Y, and EMEA rose 11%.
  • Digital sales constituted 44% of total sales. Digital sales fell 3% Y/Y and increased 52% from Q2 FY19.
  • In light of store closures related to COVID-19, the company has not disclosed comparable sales for FY21.
  • Gross profit rose 33% Y/Y to $563.5 million. The gross margin was 65.2%, expanded by 450 basis points Y/Y and 590 basis points versus Q2 2019.
  • The operating margin was 13.3%, expanded 1130 basis points from last year.
  • The company held $0.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Inventories of $416 million declined 8% Y/Y.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $50 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.70 beat the analyst consensus of $0.72.
  • Price Action: ANF shares are trading lower by 11.65% at $35.19 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANF)

45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Why Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Are Falling
Thursday's Market Minute: To Taper Or Not To Taper; That Is The Question!
Recap: Abercrombie & Fitch Q2 Earnings
Abercrombie & Fitch's Earnings Outlook
Price Over Earnings Overview: Abercrombie & Fitch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com