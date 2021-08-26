 Skip to main content

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down After Q2 Results
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 9:46am   Comments
KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down After Q2 Results
  • KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOPreported second-quarter revenue of $70.94 million, up ~1% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $68.6 million.
  • The company recorded an operating loss of $(1.2) million, compared to a profit of $33.36 million a year ago.
  • Net loss was $(10.9) million compared to net income of $21.7 million a year ago.
  • KNOT Offshore recorded a $29.4 million non-cash write-down in respect of the Windsor Knutsen. Adjusted operating income was $28.2 million, and adjusted net income was $18.5 million.
  • Distributable cash flow was $24 million, compared to $21.7 million for 1Q21.
  • Fleet operated with 96.9% utilization for scheduled operations.
  • Vessel operating expenses decreased to $17.4 million, from $18.6 million 1Q21.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 6.7% to $52 million, and margin contracted by 606 bps to 73.4%.
  • On August 25, KNOT Offshore's subsidiaries entered a new $345 million senior secured credit facility.
  • KNOT Offshore held cash equivalents of $51.6 million and $50.0 million of capacity under its existing revolving credit facilities.
  • KNOT Offshore generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $79.81 million, compared to $80.79 million a year ago. 
  • Additionally, the company has entered into an 'at the market' sales agreement with B. Riley Securities, Inc., to sell up to $100 million of common units from time to time.
  • Outlook: KNOT Offshore expects Q3 earnings to be affected by 17 days off-hire of the Vigdis Knutsen, a minimum of 14 days off-hire of the Tordis Knutsen, and several days for the Windsor Knutsen.
  • Price Action: KNOP shares are trading lower by 3.15% at $17.7336 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap

