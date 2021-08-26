 Skip to main content

Pure Storage Shares Pop On Q2 Beat, Q3 Outlook Above Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 10:57am   Comments
  • Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) shares traded higher by 14.3% at $23.95 on the last check Thursday.
  • The data storage platform company reported second-quarter FY22 revenue of $496.8 million, up 23% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus of $469.5 million.
  • Pure Storage saw strength from both its enterprise and commercial customers across its entire solutions portfolio.
  • Subscription services revenue grew 31% Y/Y to $171.9 million. Product revenue grew 19% Y/Y to $324.9 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beat the consensus of $0.05.
  • Pure Storage held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Pure Storage sees Q3 revenue of $530 million, beating the consensus of $495.2 million. The FY22 revenue guidance of $2.04 billion beat the consensus of $1.96 billion.

