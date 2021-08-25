 Skip to main content

Why Are Jiayin Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 3:51pm   Comments
  • Jiayin Group Inc (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares traded higher by 24.4% at $4.89 on the last check Wednesday.
  • The Chinese fintech platform reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 100.9% year-on-year to $76.2 million, beating the analyst consensus of $54.8 million.
  • Revenue from loan facilitation services expanded 178% Y/Y to $70.3 million due to higher loan origination volume from its institutional funding partners. 
  • The loan origination volume jumped 153% Y/Y to $877.1 million, and the repeat borrowing rate was 72.4%, up 40 bps.
  • Net income jumped 208.5% Y/Y to$19.6 million. EPS of $0.09 missed the consensus of $0.21.
  • Jiayin held $21.9 million in cash and equivalents.

