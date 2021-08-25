 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shoe Carnival Stock Falls After Q2 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 11:12am   Comments
Share:
Shoe Carnival Stock Falls After Q2 Results
  • Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ: SCVLreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10.5% year-on-year, to $332.2 million, beating the analyst consensus of $293.56 million. Comparable store sales increased 11.4%.
  • The revenue increase was driven by continued broad-based demand for product offerings, a more normalized beginning to the back-to-school season, improving macroeconomic factors in the U.S., and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Gross profit rose 64.3% Y/Y to $135.8 million, with the margin expanding 1340 basis points to 40.9%.
  • The operating margin was 18%, and operating income for the quarter rose 314.6% to $59.7 million.
  • Shoe Carnival held $146.5 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $79.8 million.
  • EPS was $1.54, adjusted for the two-for-one stock split effected July 20, 2021.
  • For the first three weeks of August, comparable-store sales improved 23%, and product margins increased nearly 11 percentage points versus August 2019.
  • Outlook: Shoe Carnival sees Q3 FY21 sales of $307 million - $315 million versus the consensus of $292.85 million. It sees Q3 EPS of $1.10 - $1.15.
  • For FY21, the company expects sales of $1.21 billion - $1.23 billion versus the consensus of $1.17 billion. It sees EPS of $4.35 - $4.50.
  • Price Action: SCVL shares are trading lower by 6.77% at $37.61 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SCVL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Shoe Carnival: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Shoe Carnival
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com