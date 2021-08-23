 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Shares Rally On Q4 Revenue Beat
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 11:16am   Comments
Share:
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Shares Rally On Q4 Revenue Beat
  • Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (NYSE: MSGEreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenues of $99.80 million, beating the analyst consensus of $60.20 million. It reported revenues of $9.0 million in Q4 FY20.
  • Tao Group Hospitality segment generated revenues of $69.7 million versus $1.3 million last year. Tao Group Hospitality acquired Hakkasan Group on April 27, 2021, and, as a result, revenues in the current year quarter included $27.6 million from Hakkasan Group in the post-acquisition period.
  • Entertainment segment revenues surged 262% to $31.1 million Y/Y, reflecting various commercial arrangements with MSG Sports.
  • The operating expenses climbed 59.8% Y/Y to $66.7 million.
  • The company incurred an operating loss of $(102.4) million compared to an operating profit of $94.4 million.
  • Madison Square Garden held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Loss per share was $(4.87) versus EPS of $5.27 last year.
  • "And while we continue to operate in a fluid environment, we remain cautiously optimistic as we prepare to meet the pent-up demand for live experiences and, after the MSG Networks acquisition, move forward with greater scale and enhanced financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities and deliver long-term value for shareholders," said CEO James L. Dolan.
  • Madison Square Garden completed its acquisition of MSG Networks on July 9, 2021.
  • Price Action: MSGE shares are trading higher by 8.63% at $67.82 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSGE)

Recap: Madison Square Garden Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 23, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com