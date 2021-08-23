Tuniu Corp Q2 Loss Narrows On Packaged Tours Growth
- Online leisure travel company Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 373.1% year-on-year, to RMB161.0 million ($24.9 million).
- The revenue increase was driven by the revenue growth from packaged tours which grew by 906.9% Y/Y to RMB126.5 million ($19.6 million).
- Operating expenses fell 39.8% Y/Y to RMB95.1 million ($14.7 million).
- Gross profit jumped 792.2% Y/Y to RMB69.0 million ($10.7 million), with the margin expanding 2010 basis points to 42.8%.
- The operating loss narrowed to RMB(26.2) million ($(4.1) million).
- The company held RMB1.1 billion ($175.0 million) in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Loss per ADS was $(0.03).
- "Our business saw a strong recovery in the second quarter, as we achieved revenue growth for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and returned to positive operating cash flow," said CEO Donald Dunde Yu.
- Outlook: Tuniu sees Q3 FY21 revenue of RMB111.2 million - RMB123.5 million, representing a 0%-10% decrease year-over-year.
- Price action: TOUR shares closed lower by 0.66% at $1.50 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance