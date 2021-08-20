 Skip to main content

Universal Security Instruments Stock Gains After Q1 Results
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 9:53am   Comments
  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUUreported first-quarter sales growth of 58.7% year-over-year to $4.67 million, reflecting increased sales to large national retailers.
  • EPS was $0.01 versus $(0.03) a year ago.
  • The gross margin contracted by 967 bps to 26.9%, negatively impacted by higher supply chain costs.
  • The company said it returned to profitability in Q1 despite the supply chain and transportation cost issues which are continuing.
  • Universal Security cash used in operating activities year-to-date of $0.196 million, compared to cash generated of $0.747 million a year ago.
  • Price Action: UUU shares are trading higher by 5.84% at $5.80 on Friday.

