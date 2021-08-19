LSI Industries Stock Gains As Q4 Result Tops Consensus; Declares Dividend
- LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDA: LYTS) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 53% year-over-year to $97.02 million, +39% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $81 million.
- Lighting Segment sales $52.7 million (+30% Y/Y), and Display Solutions Segment sales $44.3 million (+93% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EPS improved to $0.12 from $0.07 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $0.05.
- The gross margin contracted by 124 bps to 23.6%.
- Adjusted operating income increased by 82% Y/Y to $4.65 million, and margin expanded by 77 bps to 4.8%.
- LSI Industries generated cash flow from operations of $3.37 million (-73% Y/Y), with Free cash flow of $2.66 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 49% Y/Y to $6.82 million, and margin contracted by 18 bps to 7%.
- The company had $68 million in long-term debt, resulting in a ratio of net debt to pro forma trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA of 2.5x.
- LSI Industries declared a regular cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on September 7, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 30, 2021.
- Price Action: LYTS shares closed higher by 8.00% at $7.83 on Thursday.
