 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Yatra Online Q1 Adjusted Revenue Declines 50% Sequentially
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 11:36am   Comments
Share:
Yatra Online Q1 Adjusted Revenue Declines 50% Sequentially
  • Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) reported first-quarter adjusted revenue of $6.6 million, a sequential decrease of 49.6%, and a year-over-year increase of 106.9%.
  • Loss for the quarter narrowed Q/Q to $(1.08) million.
  • Adjusted revenue from air tickets totaled $4.2 million (-51% Q/Q, and +83% Y/Y).
  • Total gross bookings stood at $28.5 million, a decrease of 71.6% sequentially.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.522 million.
  • In July 2021, industry air passenger numbers grew 61% compared to June 2021 and are beginning to see signs of recovery in corporate travel.
  • During July 2021, gross booking for corporates grew 268% compared to June 2021, and August is currently trending at 316% growth compared to June 2021.
  • The company has cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter of $23.56 million.
  • Additionally, the company issued a letter to shareholders providing details company's recent progress.
  • Price Action: YTRA shares traded higher by 1.76% at $1.73 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YTRA)

Yatra Online: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2021
YTRA: Initiating Coverage - Market Share & Platform Advantages to Accelerate Topline Growth as Pre-Pandemic Behavior Returns
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com