 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's The Reason Behind Macy's Stock Soaring Today?
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 10:09am   Comments
Share:
What's The Reason Behind Macy's Stock Soaring Today?
  • Macy's Inc (NYSE: Mreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 58.7% year-on-year, to $5.65 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.98 billion.
  • Comparable sales increased 61.2% on an owned basis and up 62.2% on an owned plus licensed basis versus Q2 2020.
  • Comparable sales improved 5.8% on an owned basis and up 5.9% on an owned plus licensed basis versus Q2 2019.
  • The operating margin was 10.6%, and operating income for the quarter was $597 million.
  • The gross margin was 40.6%, up 1700 basis points from Q2 2020 and up 180 basis points from Q2 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $836 million versus $(142) million last year.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.29 beat the analyst consensus of $0.14.
  • Macy's held $2.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $965 million.
  • Inventory was down 14.5% from Q2 2019.
  • Macy's reinstated its regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on October 1, to shareholders of record on September 15.
  • Macy's board has authorized a $500 million share repurchase program.
  • Outlook: Macy’s raised FY21 sales to $23.55 billion - $23.95 billion (prior $21.73 billion - $22.23 billion) versus the consensus of $22.12 billion.
  • The company raised FY21 adjusted EPS outlook $3.41 - $3.75 (prior $1.71 - $2.12) versus the consensus of $2.24.
  • Price Action: M shares are trading higher by 12.8% at $20.38 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Michael Rivera via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (M)

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Macy's: Q2 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Plunge Ahead Of Jobless Claims; Crude Oil Down Over 3%
5 Stocks To Watch For August 19, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com