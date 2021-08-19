Why Is Baozun Stock Falling After Q2 Earnings?
- Brand e-commerce service partner Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.1% year-on-year to $356.9 million (RMB2.3 billion), missing the analyst consensus of $373.4 million.
- Drivers: Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) rose 23.3% Y/Y to RMB15.7 billion.
- Distribution GMV increased 5.4% Y/Y to RMB1.1 billion.
- The non-distribution GMV climbed 24.9% Y/Y to RMB14.6 billion.
- Segments: Product sales revenue expanded 4.8% Y/Y to $150.6 million, aided by acquiring new brand partners and the increased popularity of brand partners' products.
- Services revenue rose 8.8% Y/Y to $206.3 million, driven by the company's consignment and service fee models and offset by the decline of sales in the sportswear sector impacted by the Better Cotton Initiative.
- Margin: The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 170 bps to 7%.
- It reported Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.31.
- Baozun held $702.3 million in cash and equivalents.
- Baozun also remains vulnerable to China's latest internet industry rules.
- Price Action: BZUN shares traded lower by 5.35% at $20.01 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
