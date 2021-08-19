 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Baozun Stock Falling After Q2 Earnings?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 8:33am   Comments
Share:
Why Is Baozun Stock Falling After Q2 Earnings?
  • Brand e-commerce service partner Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUNreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.1% year-on-year to $356.9 million (RMB2.3 billion), missing the analyst consensus of $373.4 million.
  • Drivers: Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) rose 23.3% Y/Y to RMB15.7 billion.
  • Distribution GMV increased 5.4% Y/Y to RMB1.1 billion.
  • The non-distribution GMV climbed 24.9% Y/Y to RMB14.6 billion.
  • Segments: Product sales revenue expanded 4.8% Y/Y to $150.6 million, aided by acquiring new brand partners and the increased popularity of brand partners' products.
  • Services revenue rose 8.8% Y/Y to $206.3 million, driven by the company's consignment and service fee models and offset by the decline of sales in the sportswear sector impacted by the Better Cotton Initiative.
  • Margin: The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 170 bps to 7%.
  • It reported Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.31.
  • Baozun held $702.3 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Baozun also remains vulnerable to China's latest internet industry rules.
  • Price Action: BZUN shares traded lower by 5.35% at $20.01 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BZUN)

Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Alibaba Has Both #MeToo And Regulators To Think About
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Baozun
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com