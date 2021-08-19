 Skip to main content

Bilibili Shares Drop Despite Q2 Earnings Beat - Ready Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 9:13am   Comments
Bilibili Shares Drop Despite Q2 Earnings Beat - Ready Why
  • Online entertainment company Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILIreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 72% year-on-year to $696.2 million (RMB4.5 billion), beating the analyst consensus of $663.3 million.
  • Average monthly active users (MAUs) increased 38% Y/Y to 237.1 million, and Mobile MAUs rose 44% Y/Y to 220.5 million.
  • Average daily active users (DAUs) climbed 24% Y/Y to 62.7 million, and Average monthly paying users (MPUs) jumped 62% Y/Y to 20.9 million.
  • Revenues from mobile games were $191.0 million, VAS grew 98% Y/Y to $253.2 million, advertising jumped 201% Y/Y to $162.5 million. E-commerce revenues increased 195% Y/Y to $89.5 million.
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.35) beat the analyst consensus loss of $(0.55).
  • Bilibili held $4.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of Jun. 30.
  • The Q2 saw sticky and engaged users, with the average user time spent on Bilibili rising to an impressive 81 minutes per user per day. 
  • Q2 saw a more balanced revenue mix, mainly from advertising, which grew by over 200% Y/Y, representing 23% of total net revenues. 
  • Outlook: Bilibili sees Q3 revenues of RMB5.1 billion - RMB5.2 billion versus the analyst consensus of $783.1 million (~RMB 5.08 billion).
  • Recently, Bilibili's stock price reacted to China's latest internet industry regulations.
  • Price Action: BILI shares traded lower by 3.30% at $66.20 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

