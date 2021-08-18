Children's Place Stock Slides As Q2 Sales Miss Estimates
- Children's Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 12.2% year-on-year, to $413.9 million, missing the analyst consensus of $417.31 million. Comparable retail sales were 14.1% for the quarter.
- Gross profit rose 150.2% Y/Y to $167 million. Adjusted gross margin expanded 2,168 basis points to 40.6%.
- The operating margin was 9.1%, and operating income for the quarter was $37.8 million.
- The company held $64 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021. It generated $13.3 million in operating cash flow in Q2.
- Adjusted EPS was $1.71 versus $(2.68) last year.
- Children's Place did not provide EPS guidance, citing uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Meanwhile, the company said it experienced a significant acceleration in back-to-school sales during the last two weeks of July.
- Price Action: PLCE shares are trading lower by 3.38% at $97.18 on the last check Wednesday.
