TJX Companies Stock Gains After Solid Q2 Results, Dodges Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 1:53pm   Comments
  • TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJXreported second-quarter FY22 net sales of $12.08 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $11.01 billion. Sales increased 23% from Q2 FY20 and rose 81% versus Q2 FY21, in which stores were closed for 31% of the quarter due to the pandemic.
  • The company had stores closed for 3% of Q2 FY22, which negatively impacted sales and earnings. At the end of Q2, 4,649 of its 4,665 stores were open.
  • Overall open-only comp store sales increased 20% versus the Q2 of FY20.
  • Net sales for Marmaxx U.S. increased 85.6% Y/Y, Home Goods U.S. grew 68.5%, TJX Canada rose 72.6%, and TJX International climbed 84.4%.
  • The company held $7.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $946.9 million.
  • EPS of $0.64 beat the analyst consensus of $0.57.
  • "I am extremely pleased with our overall open-only comp-store sales increase of 20% over Fiscal 2020 and very strong bottom-line results, both of which were well above our plans for the second quarter," said CEO Ernie Herrman.
  • TJX now expects to repurchase approximately $1.25 billion to $1.50 billion of stock in FY22, $250 million higher versus its prior plan.
  • It expects to declare a dividend in Q3, similar to the Q2 dividend of $0.26 per share.
  • Outlook: TJX said not providing financial guidance at this time, citing the uncertainty of the current environment.
  • For the start of Q3, sales are solid, with overall open-only comp store sales up mid-teens over Q3 of FY20.
  • Price Action: TJX shares are trading higher by 5.50% at $72.95 on the last check Wednesday.

