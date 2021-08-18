 Skip to main content

OSI Systems Q4 Result Beats Estimates
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 10:21am   Comments
  • OSI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSISreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to $332.2 million, beating the analyst consensus of $316.94 million.
  • Segments and Margins: Security division revenue grew 23.4% Y/Y $201.9 million. The non-GAAP operating margin increased from 15.5% to 18%.
  • Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division revenue grew 37.3% Y/Y to $92.2 million. The non-GAAP operating margin increased from 10.8% to 11%.
  • Healthcare division revenue declined 9.7% Y/Y to $51.9 million. The non-GAAP operating margin declined from 17.4% to 11.8%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beat the analyst consensus of $1.48.
  • OSI had a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0. The backlog was $1.076 billion compared to $861 million as of June 30, 2020.
  • OSI held $80.6 million in cash and equivalents. It generated $8 million in operating cash flow during the quarter.
  • Outlook: OSI expects FY22 revenue of $1.190 billion - $1.225 billion compared to the analyst consensus of $1.21 billion.
  • The company sees non-GAAP EPS of $5.72 - $6.00 against the analyst consensus of $5.59.
  • Price Action: OSIS shares traded higher by 0.73% at $99.6 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

