Nano Dimension Clocks Q2 Revenue Growth Of 182%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Nano Dimension Clocks Q2 Revenue Growth Of 182%
  • Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDMreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 181.6% year-on-year to $0.81 million.
  • Nano Dimension recovered to a positive gross margin of 22.8%.
  • The basic loss per share was $(0.05). Net loss widened to $(13.6) million on higher expenses.
  • The company held $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • The quarter reflects the consolidation of the recently acquired 3D printing company NanoFabrica and DeepCube.
  • Price Action: NNDM shares traded higher by 0.58% at $5.42 on the last check Wednesday.

