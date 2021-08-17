GDS Holdings Q2 Revenue Surge 39%, Reiterates FY21 Outlook
- GDS Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 38.9% year-on-year to $288.7 million (RMB 1.86 billion).
- Service revenue increased 39.6% Y/Y to $288.5 million.
- Margins: The adjusted gross margin grew 30 bps to 54%.
- The adjusted EBITDA rose 41.4% Y/Y to $138.8 million (RMB895.9 million), and the margin expanded by 90 bps to 48.1%.
- Loss per share was $(0.03), and loss per ADS was $0.28.
- GDS held $1.9 billion in cash and equivalents. It generated $56.3 million in operating cash flow.
- Outlook: GDS reiterated FY21 revenue guidance of $1.193 billion - $1.239 billion (RMB7.7 billion – RMB8 billion).
- It affirmed the adjusted EBITDA of RMB3.66 billion – RMB3.80 billion.
- Price Action: GDS shares closed lower by 3.47% at $55.89 on Monday.
