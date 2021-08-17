 Skip to main content

Stryve Foods Posts 71% Sales Growth In Q2
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 5:51am   Comments
  • Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAXreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 71.8% year-on-year, to $7.35 million.
  • Wholesale revenue increased 57% Y/Y, and e-commerce gained 55%.
  • Gross profit rose 148.3% Y/Y to $3.6 million with a profit margin expanding 1500 basis points to 48.7%.
  • Operating expense increased 65.2% Y/Y to $1.0 million. Selling and marketing expenses increased 87.0% to $4.3 million. 
  • The operating loss widened to $(4.97) million, and the net loss deepened to $(5.56) million.
  • The company held $1.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • On July 20, 2021, Stryve Foods, LLC and Andina completed their business combination, and formed Stryve Foods.
  • Outlook: Stryve Foods sees FY21 sales of $31 million - $34 million.
  • Price Action: SNAX shares closed lower by 0.44% at $6.85 on Monday.

