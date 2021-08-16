 Skip to main content

Lifeway Foods Records 16.6% Growth In Q2 Sales
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 4:31pm   Comments

  • Lifeway Foods Inc (NASDAQ: LWAYreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 16.6% year-on-year, to $29.2 million primarily driven by higher volumes of its branded drinkable kefir.
  • Gross profit rose 10.8% Y/Y to $7.7 million, and the gross margin declined 140 basis points Y/Y to 26.3% due to the unfavorable impact of milk pricing.
  • Operating expense fell 5.6% Y/Y to $5.2 million.
  • The operating margin was 8.6%, and operating income for the quarter rose 73.4% to $2.5 million.
  • The company held $10.4 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  •  EPS of $0.10 increased 66.7% Y/Y.
  • "Throughout the quarter, we remained focused on advertising and customer acquisition strategies with elevated digital engagement and marketing programs, including our first Spanish-language campaign," said CEO Julie Smolyansky.
  • Price Action: LWAY shares closed higher by 2.05% at $5.96 on Monday.

