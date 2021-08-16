Live Ventures Clocks 63% Revenue Growth In Q3
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 63% year-on-year to $69.1 million.
- Segments: Retail segment revenue grew 52% Y/Y to $21.7 million, Flooring Manufacturing revenue increased 23% Y/Y to $34.2 million, and Steel Manufacturing revenue was $13 million.
- The operating income rose 37% Y/Y to $8.2 million. The operating income for Retail rose 69% Y/Y to $3.9 million, Flooring Manufacturing decreased 7% Y/Y to $4 million, and Steel Manufacturing was $1.9 million.
- Basic EPS was $6.35 versus $2.18 last year.
- Live Ventures held $48.3 million in cash and equivalents. It generated $32.2 million in operating cash flow during the nine months ended Jun. 30.
- Live Ventures continued to acquire new platforms with an initial investment in Salomon Whitney Financial in June.
- Price Action: LIVE shares traded higher by 1.77% at $27.336 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.