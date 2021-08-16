AgEagle Aerial Systems Shines In Q2
- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSE: UAVS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 120.3% year-on-year to $1.94 million.
- MicaSense and Measure Global drove the growth, also impacted by increased sales of its HempOverview platform to Iowa and Florida.
- Segments: Sensor sales totaled $1.71 million, Software subscription sales totaled $0.17 million, and Drone and custom manufacturing sales totaled $0.06 million.
- Margin: The gross margin expanded by 4,200 bps to 50% due to increasing its mix of product offerings through the acquisitions of MicaSense and Measure.
- AgEagle held $39.2 million in cash and equivalents, and its EPS loss was $(0.07).
- AgEagle continues investing in the design and development of accurate leading-edge drones, sensors, and software solutions capable of providing customers with material cost-saving efficiencies, data-backed actionable intelligence, and enhanced safety and security for their workforces and worksites.
- Price Action: UAVS shares traded lower by 0.26% at $3.80 in the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Tech