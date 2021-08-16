Oatly Group Stock Gains On Solid FY21 Revenue Outlook
- Oat drink company Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 53.3% year-on-year, to $146.15 million, missing the analyst consensus of $147.21 million.
- Americas revenue increased 65.0% Y/Y, EMEA rose 31.6%, Asia gained 148.6%.
- Gross profit rose 25.3% Y/Y to $38.6 million with a profit margin contracting 590 basis points to 26.4%.
- The operating loss expanded to $(48.1) million.
- The company held $524.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(31.9) million versus $(1.2) million last year.
- Loss per share of $(0.11) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.10).
- "Our record second-quarter revenues were in line with our expectations and demonstrate broad-based growth across geographies and sales channels, despite certain COVID-19 and start-up related manufacturing headwinds we experienced in the quarter," said CEO Toni Petersson.
- Oatly increased oat base capacity at its Ogden, Utah facility in the Americas region to support consumer demand.
- Outlook: Oatly sees FY21 revenue to exceed $690 million versus the consensus of $681.4 million.
- Price Action: OTLY shares are trading higher by 1.84% at $17.22 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas