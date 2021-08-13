Embraer Stock Gains On Solid Q2 Results
- Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) reported second-quarter sales growth of 110.4% year-over-year to $1.13 billion, beating the consensus of $902.13 million.
- Adjusted earnings per basic ADS was $0.24 versus $(1.08) last year.
- Embraer delivered 14 commercial jets and 20 executive jets in the quarter. The total firm order backlog at the end of 2Q21 was $15.9 billion.
- Embraer generated an adjusted free cash flow of $45.1 million, compared to a cash outflow of $472.2 million a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $160.7 million, compared to $(120.4) million in 2Q20, and margin recovered to 14.2%.
- The company ended the quarter with total cash of $2.5 billion and net debt of $1.8 billion.
- FY21 Outlook: Embraer expects 45-50 commercial jet deliveries and executive jet deliveries of 90-95 units.
- It expects consolidated revenues of $4.0 billion - $4.5 billion (consensus $4.51 billion), an adjusted EBIT margin of 3% - 4%, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5% - 9.5%.
- Price Action: ERJ shares traded higher by 3.61% at $15.21 during the premarket session on Friday.
