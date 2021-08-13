 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Embraer Stock Gains On Solid Q2 Results
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 7:38am   Comments
Share:
Embraer Stock Gains On Solid Q2 Results
  • Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJreported second-quarter sales growth of 110.4% year-over-year to $1.13 billion, beating the consensus of $902.13 million.
  • Adjusted earnings per basic ADS was $0.24 versus $(1.08) last year.
  • Embraer delivered 14 commercial jets and 20 executive jets in the quarter. The total firm order backlog at the end of 2Q21 was $15.9 billion.
  • Embraer generated an adjusted free cash flow of $45.1 million, compared to a cash outflow of $472.2 million a year ago. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $160.7 million, compared to $(120.4) million in 2Q20, and margin recovered to 14.2%.
  • The company ended the quarter with total cash of $2.5 billion and net debt of $1.8 billion.
  • FY21 Outlook: Embraer expects 45-50 commercial jet deliveries and executive jet deliveries of 90-95 units.
  • It expects consolidated revenues of $4.0 billion - $4.5 billion (consensus $4.51 billion), an adjusted EBIT margin of 3% - 4%, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5% - 9.5%.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares traded higher by 3.61% at $15.21 during the premarket session on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERJ)

Embraer: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2021
Embraer Bags Order From SkyWest For 16 E175 Jets Valued At $798M
Understanding Embraer's Unusual Options Activity
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com