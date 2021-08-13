 Skip to main content

Mister Car Wash Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates; Provides FY21 Guidance
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 8:15am   Comments
  • Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCWreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 93.4% year-on-year, to $197.08 million, beating the analyst consensus of $193.20 million.
  • Comparable stores sales rose 93% versus last year. Compounded two-year comparable stores sales increased 22%.
  • Mister Car Wash had 1.5 million Unlimited Wash Club (UWC) members as of June 30, 2021, a 39% rise Y/Y.
  • The number of locations operated by the company was 351 as of June 30, 2021, versus 327 locations as of June 30, 2020.
  • The company incurred an operating loss of $(137.9) million compared to an operating income of $4.2 million.
  • Mister Car Wash held $158.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 160% Y/Y to $73.1 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.14 beat the analyst consensus of $0.09.
  • Outlook: Mister Car Wash sees FY21 revenue growth of about 30%.
  • The company expects FY21 adjusted EPS of $0.39 - $0.44.
  • Price Action: MCW shares closed higher by 1.10% at $20.19 on Thursday.

