Mister Car Wash Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates; Provides FY21 Guidance
- Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 93.4% year-on-year, to $197.08 million, beating the analyst consensus of $193.20 million.
- Comparable stores sales rose 93% versus last year. Compounded two-year comparable stores sales increased 22%.
- Mister Car Wash had 1.5 million Unlimited Wash Club (UWC) members as of June 30, 2021, a 39% rise Y/Y.
- The number of locations operated by the company was 351 as of June 30, 2021, versus 327 locations as of June 30, 2020.
- The company incurred an operating loss of $(137.9) million compared to an operating income of $4.2 million.
- Mister Car Wash held $158.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 160% Y/Y to $73.1 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.14 beat the analyst consensus of $0.09.
- Outlook: Mister Car Wash sees FY21 revenue growth of about 30%.
- The company expects FY21 adjusted EPS of $0.39 - $0.44.
- Price Action: MCW shares closed higher by 1.10% at $20.19 on Thursday.
