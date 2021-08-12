 Skip to main content

Why Did First Advantage Stock Soar 14% Today?
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 3:46pm   Comments
  • First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FAreported second-quarter revenue growth of 66.5% year-over-year to $174.8 million, beats the consensus of $152.9 million.
  • Revenue growth was attributable to increasing momentum within the existing customer base, significant new customer growth, and U.K. screening business acquisition contribution.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.25 from $0.09 in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $0.17.
  • The company reported income from operations of $17.28 million, compared to the loss of $(6.2) million a year ago.
  • First Advantage generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $56.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $56.3 million, compared to $31.7 million in 2Q20.
  • First Advantage ended the Q2 with cash and cash equivalents of $257.1 million.
  • Net proceeds of $316.5 million from the IPO were used to prepay $200 million of debt and general corporate purposes.
  • The company amended its revolving credit facility to increase borrowing capacity to $100.0 million and extend the maturity date from January 31, 2025, to July 31, 2026. 
  • FY21 Outlook: First Advantage expects revenues of $640 million –$650 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $186 million – $190 million, and Adjusted net income of $110 million – $113 million.
  • Price Action: FA shares are trading higher by 14% at $22.57 on the last check Thursday.

