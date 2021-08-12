RADCOM Manages To Top Consensus In Q2, Reiterates FY21 Outlook
- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 6.5% year-on-year to $9.756 million, marginally ahead of the analyst consensus of $9.70 million.
- Margins: The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 164 bps to 75.1% as the costs expanded 15.1% Y/Y.
- It noted a non-GAAP operating margin loss of (6.6)% as expenses increased 19.2% Y/Y.
- Non-GAAP loss per share of $(0.02) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.04).
- RADCOM held $64.9 million in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: RADCOM reiterated its FY21 revenue guidance of $39 million - $41 million compared to the analyst consensus of $39.6 million.
- Price Action: RDCM shares closed higher by 0.67% at $10.85 on Thursday.
