 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RADCOM Manages To Top Consensus In Q2, Reiterates FY21 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 4:40pm   Comments
Share:
RADCOM Manages To Top Consensus In Q2, Reiterates FY21 Outlook
  • RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCMreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 6.5% year-on-year to $9.756 million, marginally ahead of the analyst consensus of $9.70 million.
  • Margins: The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 164 bps to 75.1% as the costs expanded 15.1% Y/Y.
  • It noted a non-GAAP operating margin loss of (6.6)% as expenses increased 19.2% Y/Y.
  • Non-GAAP loss per share of $(0.02) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.04).
  • RADCOM held $64.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: RADCOM reiterated its FY21 revenue guidance of $39 million - $41 million compared to the analyst consensus of $39.6 million.
  • Price Action: RDCM shares closed higher by 0.67% at $10.85 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RDCM)

Recap: Radcom Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com